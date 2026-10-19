Russian Federation’s ballistic missile attack on Kyiv: medical facility and non-residential building were hit; one person has died and others have been injured (updated)

Following an enemy ballistic attack on the capital on the evening of 18 October, strikes were recorded in two districts on the Left Bank.

This was reported by the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, according to Censor.NET.

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Strikes recorded

"In the Desnianskyi district, a strike has, preliminarily, hit a medical centre building. In the Dniprovskyi district, a non-residential building has been struck," the statement said.

Emergency services are heading to the scenes.

Updated information

At 00:09 – One person is reported to have been killed as a result of the attack on Kyiv. Two others were also injured. They are receiving the necessary medical care.

Updated information

There are already three people injured in the capital. Two of them are being treated at city hospitals.

A 21-year-old woman has died, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Ballistic attack

As a reminder, explosions were heard in Kyiv on the evening of 18 October. An air raid alert was declared in the capital due to a missile threat and a red alert level.

Read also: Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv; explosions were heard in the capital