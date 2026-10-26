Zelenskyy: Restrictions on our army and Ukraine’s neutrality are not up for discussion

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that security guarantees for Ukraine cannot be dictated by the Russian side. Ukraine will not agree to restrictions on the size of its army or to neutral status.

The head of state made these remarks in an interview with Alla Mazur, presenter of TSN.Tyzhden, according to Censor.NET.

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No concessions on the army or status

"Our security guarantees are our security guarantees; they cannot be dictated by the Russian side. Restrictions on our army and Ukraine’s neutrality are not up for discussion. The issue of territory is a red line that can only be discussed at the leadership level. The Americans have long been raising the issue of territorial exchanges; they call it ‘land swaps’. There are also other formats and proposals for dialogue," said the president.

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Red lines and territorial exchanges

Zelenskyy emphasised that "everyone must understand: firstly, we are not trading anything for anything."

"We are ready for discussions. If it is a territorial issue, then at the leaders’ level. Other issues – at the level of technical working groups. So, in November, we can discuss all of this," he said.

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