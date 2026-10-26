Moldovan Prime Minister Tofan and three ministers arrived in Kyiv

Today, October 26, Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.

The Moldovan government announced this on the morning of October 26, according to Censor.NET, citing NewsMaker.

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Details of the visit

As noted, three ministers accompanied him on his trip to Ukraine. The visit’s itinerary includes meetings with Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Tofan is accompanied by Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development Vladimir Bolya, Minister of Defense Anatolie Nosatîi, and Minister of Energy Dorin Junghietu.

Details on the agenda

In Kyiv, Tofan will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Koretskyi.

"The prime ministers will discuss strengthening bilateral relations, developing economic and trade cooperation, regional security, and the two countries’ path toward Europe. After the meeting, they will issue joint statements to the press. Together, the heads of government will lay flowers at the Wall of Remembrance for Ukraine’s Fallen Defenders, honoring the memory of those who gave their lives in the war," the Moldovan government reported.

The visit’s program also includes a meeting between Tofan and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Verkhovna Rada Speaker Stefanchuk.

In addition, Tofan, together with the Ukrainian prime minister, will participate in the Kyiv International Economic Forum, dedicated to investment opportunities and the development of economic cooperation.

The Moldovan prime minister will also meet with business representatives to discuss the development of economic partnership and the expansion of trade ties between the two countries.