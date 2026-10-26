Seven Ukrainian regions received energy equipment worth nearly €3.2 million from international partners – Energy Ministry

Last week, energy companies in seven Ukrainian regions received equipment worth nearly €3.2 million to restore and strengthen energy infrastructure. The deliveries were financed through international partners’ contributions to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Energy companies in the Chernihiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions received the assistance.

The equipment supplied included power transformers, transformer oil, outdoor circuit breakers, gabions, cables and other materials needed to operate energy infrastructure.

The deliveries were made possible by contributions from Sweden, the United Kingdom, Estonia, Norway, the European Union, Australia, Luxembourg and Germany.

The Ministry of Energy said the international assistance was intended to restore and strengthen energy infrastructure in Ukraine’s regions.

However, the ministry did not specify how many units of equipment each region received or which companies they were distributed among.

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