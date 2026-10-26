Big lie about "Russian boys": What is US really hiding? / Uncensored. VIDEO
There are calls to pity Russian soldiers. What about the Ukrainians defending themselves against them?
Journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva examines Elon Musk’s statements about Russian conscripts, his explanations for Starlink restrictions, and rhetoric that pushes responsibility for the war into the background. Where does compassion end and justification of the aggressor begin?
Why is dependence on one billionaire’s technology becoming a security problem? And how can attempts to rewrite this war so that the occupiers become the victims be countered?
Watch on Censor.NET.
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