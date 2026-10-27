Trump’s son went hunting with Putin’s oligarch, Kremlev, - FT

The son of U.S. President Donald Trump Jr. went hunting in Mongolia this summer with Russian oligarch Umar Kremlev.

The Financial Times reported this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

According to journalists, Trump Jr. arrived in Mongolia in late August.

Later, Kremlev flew in from Kazakhstan along with oligarch Artur Martirosov. They spent two days there with Kremlev and a group of cooks, drivers, and guides.





At the same time, the U.S. Embassy in Mongolia paid $18,715 for hotel rooms during the Secret Service’s "visit" from August 23 to September 6.

It is known that Trump Jr., as a member of the U.S. president’s family, traveled with a security detail.

According to one of the participants in the trip, during their stay at the camp, Kremlev and Trump Jr. avoided being photographed together.





Read more: Russian oligarch Kremlev, member of Putin’s inner circle, secretly funded Trump’s son’s wedding in Bahamas, - media investigation

Kremlev and Trump Jr.

On September 14, ProPublica reported that Umar Kremlev had secretly financed the wedding of Donald Trump Jr., the U.S. president’s eldest son. The celebration took place on May 24 in the Bahamas, and the guests included Russians.

Kremlev (formerly Lutfulloev) is the secretary general of the International Boxing Association and an ally of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Kremlev’s press secretary told ProPublica that the businessman and Trump Jr. are on friendly terms and met several years ago, and that Kremlev himself has allegedly never discussed political issues with his American friends.

Ukrainian personal sanctions against Russian sports official and oligarch Umar Kremlev (Lutfulloev) were imposed on January 15, 2023.

According to Forbes, Donald Trump Jr.’s net worth is approximately $300 million.

Kremlev later confirmed that Trump Jr. had reimbursed him for the wedding party.

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