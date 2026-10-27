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News Attack on Dnipro
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Ruscists attack stadium at one of Dnipro’s lyceums: no casualties reported. PHOTO

Russian occupiers attacked the grounds of one of the lyceums in Dnipro.

Regional military administration head Hanzha reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The lyceum’s stadium was attacked by the Russian Federation in Dnipro on 27 October

"A Russian attack on Dnipro damaged the stadium at one of the city’s lyceums.

Windows in the lyceum building were damaged," the statement reads.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

Read more: Russians strike Dnipro: man killed, others injured

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Dnipro (925) shoot out (19547) Dnipropetrovsk region (1701) Dniprovskyy district (385)
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