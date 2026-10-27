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Ruscists attack stadium at one of Dnipro’s lyceums: no casualties reported. PHOTO
Russian occupiers attacked the grounds of one of the lyceums in Dnipro.
Regional military administration head Hanzha reported this, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"A Russian attack on Dnipro damaged the stadium at one of the city’s lyceums.
Windows in the lyceum building were damaged," the statement reads.
According to preliminary information, no one was injured.
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