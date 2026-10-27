178 combat engagements recorded on front line: fighting most intense on Pokrovsk and Huliaipole axes – General Staff

A total of 178 combat engagements have taken place since the start of the day.

This is stated in the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff’s update as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Enemy attacks

The enemy carried out one missile strike and 46 airstrikes, dropping 171 guided aerial bombs. It also deployed 5,942 kamikaze drones and shelled settlements and Ukrainian troop positions 1,563 times.

Read more: "Energia" plant in Lipetsk region has been hit. Main microchip production facility in Orel has been destroyed, - General Staff

Situation in the north

On the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk axes, the occupiers have shelled Ukrainian troop positions and settlements 27 times since the start of the day, including once using MLRS.

Fighting in Kharkiv region

On the Southern Slobozhanskyi axis, the enemy attacked Ukrainian units’ positions five times towards Okhrimivka and Mala Vovcha. Two of these attacks are still ongoing.

On the Kupiansk axis, the enemy made three attempts to improve its positions through assault operations towards Radkivka. Fighting continues.

Read more: "Energia" plant in Lipetsk region has been hit. Main microchip production facility in Orel has been destroyed, - General Staff

Fighting in the east

Ukrainian troops repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance on the Lyman axis towards Nove, Stavky and Lyman.

On the Sloviansk axis, the Defence Forces halted two attempts by the invaders to advance in the Yampil area and towards Orikhuvatka.

On the Kramatorsk axis, the enemy launched one assault towards Malynivka.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, the Defence Forces countered 13 enemy assaults in the Kostiantynivka area and towards Raiske and Pavlivka. One enemy assault is ongoing.

The enemy carried out 24 attacks on the Pokrovsk axis. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of Sofiivka, Vilne, Vodianske, Vasylivka and Molodetske, and towards Toretske, Kucheriv Yar, Dobropillia, Hannivka, Novohryshyne, Hulive and Serhiivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 23 occupiers were killed and eight wounded here today. Five vehicles and one piece of special equipment were destroyed. Three vehicles, one electronic warfare system, one UAV control post, and 39 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 173 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Situation in the south

On the Oleksandrivka axis, the occupiers did not conduct assault operations.

On the Huliaipole axis, the Defence Forces countered 16 enemy attacks towards Ternuvate, Dolynka, Hirke, Charivne and Yehorivka. Fighting continues.

On the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske axes, the occupiers did not conduct assault operations.

There were no significant changes in the situation on other axes.

Read more: Ukraine introduces ceasefire in Oleshky area from 3 a.m. on October 27 – General Staff