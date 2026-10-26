"Energia" plant in Lipetsk region has been hit. Main microchip production facility in Orel has been destroyed, - General Staff

Ukrainian defense forces continue to strike key targets of the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What was struck?

As reported, on October 25 and during the night of October 26, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck:

A production facility for power sources used in enemy weapons at the "Energia" plant in the city of Yelets, Lipetsk Oblast, Russian Federation. A fire broke out on the plant’s premises.

The strike complicates the Russian Armed Forces’ production of power sources for missiles, guided bombs, and other weapons.

"Energia" is the sole manufacturer of batteries for air bomb guidance and correction modules, and also produces batteries for the "Iskander-M" operational-tactical missile systems and sea-based cruise missiles.

See more: Chemical plant in Omsk, Russia, is on fire following a drone attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Confirmation of previous strikes

The main microchip production facility was destroyed, and the building and servers of the "Proton-Elektrotex" enterprise in the city of Orel, Orel Region, Russian Federation, were damaged. The strike took place on October 23. This hinders the enemy’s production of components for cruise and ballistic missiles, which it uses to strike Ukrainian cities.

A facility for the storage, preparation, and launch of attack UAVs in the Donetsk area was struck on October 23. Three buildings used for preparing and equipping attack UAVs and one launch rail were damaged. This reduces the enemy’s ability to attack Ukraine and civilian infrastructure with various types of drones.

The "Tolyattikauchuk" plant in the city of Tolyatti, Samara Oblast, Russian Federation, struck on October 24. A process pipeline, two butyl rubber production units, and one rectification unit were damaged.

This disrupts the production chain for solid rocket propellant used in tactical and ballistic missiles.

Read more: "Tolyattikauchuk" plant, "Proton-Elektrotex" in Orel and aircraft at "Yeisk" airfield have been struck, - General Staff

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces are striking enemy military targets in accordance with the right to self-defense guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter. Operations against key enemy military targets will continue until russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine ceases completely," the General Staff emphasizes.