"Tolyattikauchuk" plant, "Proton-Elektrotex" in Orel and aircraft at "Yeisk" airfield have been struck, - General Staff

On 23 October and during the night of 24 October, the Ukrainian Defence Forces carried out strikes on key targets within the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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Strikes on production facilities

It has been confirmed that the main production building of JSC ‘Proton-Elektrotex’ in the city of Orel, Orel Oblast, Russia, has been hit.

It is noted that this complicates the production of components for cruise and ballistic missiles, which the enemy is using to strike Ukrainian cities.

JSC "Proton-Elektrotex" is a leading Russian manufacturer of optoelectronic equipment and devices, operating a full production cycle from crystals to finished products. These include modules for the S-71 "Kover" air-launched cruise missiles and switch-inverters for the 9M723 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles. As part of a cooperation programme, the company is also involved in the production of the "Pantsir-S1" air defence system and its variants.

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The "Tolyattikauchuk" plant in the city of Tolyatti, Samara Oblast, Russian Federation, has also been hit. An explosion and a fire have been reported in the vicinity of the plant.

"Striking such targets disrupts the supply chain of raw materials for the Russian missile programme," the General Staff emphasised.

The company produces synthetic rubbers, monomers, fractions and high-octane petrol additives. Synthetic rubbers, in particular, are used in the production of solid rocket propellant for tactical and ballistic missiles.

Enemy aircraft hit

In addition, an aircraft at the Yeysk airfield in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation has been struck. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

The Ukrainian Defence Forces are striking targets on enemy territory within the framework of the right to self-defence, guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter.

"Operations against key enemy military targets will continue until Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine has ceased entirely," the General Staff added.

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