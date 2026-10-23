Missiles strike Russia’s Oryol: "Two f#cking blasts and it’s smoking! Holy sh#t!". VIDEO

On 23 October, Ukraine’s Defence Forces launched a missile strike on the Russian city of Oryol. Russians are complaining of explosions and an air raid alert.

Russian channels and the Exilenova+ monitoring channel reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

The Proton plant, which manufactures electronic components, including for Russian missile weapons, reportedly came under missile attack.





A fire broke out after the strike. The extent of the damage and the number of people injured are currently unknown. Governor Andrey Klychkov had earlier announced a missile alert in the Oryol region.

Watch more: Ukrainian FPV drone attacked Russian military lorry on road between Shebekino and Maslova Pristan in Belgorod region. VIDEO

Ukraine launches missile strike on Russia’s Oryol on 23 October





Background

Earlier on 23 October, a drone alert was declared at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, while all airports in the Moscow region temporarily suspended take-offs and landings.

Amid the attack, local media reported that people were evacuated from the "IQ Quarter" tower in the "Moscow City" complex, which houses offices of Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development, Ministry of Economic Development and Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Following reports of airport closures, a photo appeared online allegedly showing drone debris on the grounds of Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

Watch more: Ukrainian FPV drone attacked Russian military lorry on road between Shebekino and Maslova Pristan in Belgorod region. VIDEO