Drones attack Moscow: all airports in Russian capital suspend operations. VIDEO&PHOTOS
An alert was declared in Moscow over a drone threat, and all airports suspended operations.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
What is known?
Moscow Mayor Sobyanin claimed that 14 drones heading towards the Russian capital had been shot down over the past hour and a half.
Meanwhile, Moscow residents report hearing explosions, likely caused by air defence activity, as well as air raid sirens in some districts.
Flights suspended
Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya, reports that all airports in the capital region—Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky—have temporarily suspended departures and arrivals.
More than 20 aircraft bound for Moscow have reportedly been diverted to other cities because of the restrictions.
Photos showing UAV debris at Sheremetyevo Airport are circulating online.
People were also evacuated from the "IQ Quarter" tower in the "Moscow City" complex because of the drone threat.
The tower houses the offices of several ministries.
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