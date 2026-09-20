"Palyanytsia", "Lyutyi", "Flamingo" and FP-1 were deployed: Zelenskyy on strikes against targets in Moscow region. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that one of Russia’s key oil industry facilities and a logistics site in the Moscow region had been struck.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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"Our long-range strikes had a very significant impact in the Moscow region last night. One of the Russian Federation’s key oil industry facilities and a logistics facility belonging to the aggressor have been hit. These are billions of dollars that sustain the war machine," said Zelenskyy.

See more: Drones attacked Moscow region: oil refinery is on fire, 400 people have been evacuated. PHOTOS

The strikes were carried out by FP-1, "Palyanytsia", "Lyuty" and "Flamingo"

According to him, the systems deployed included, in particular, the FP-1, RZ-100, MICH-2000, "Palyanytsia", Vendetta, "Lyuty", "Bars", "Flamingo", "Sichen" and Pelican.

The President thanked the SSU, together with the USF, SOF, DIU and FIS, for their accuracy.

The President called on the Russian Federation to de-escalate the situation

"Sanctions were also imposed on a company in the Voronezh region. Moscow must not build layered air defence rings at the expense of other regions, but must end its brutal war and choose peace," added the Ukrainian leader.

"There are measures on the table for de-escalation: in the energy sector and food security. Political will is needed. Thank you to everyone who is strengthening Ukraine’s long-range capabilities. I am grateful to everyone who complements our long-range responses with sanctions. Glory to Ukraine!" emphasised Zelenskyy.

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