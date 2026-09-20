Drones attacked Moscow region: oil refinery is on fire, 400 people have been evacuated. PHOTOS

On the night of 19–20 September, the Moscow Region of the Russian Federation came under a massive drone attack. The Russian authorities reported 249 UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media,

According to the governor of the Moscow Region, the attack lasted from 03:00 to 05:00 a.m. He said the damage was recorded in 17 municipalities.

According to the Russian side, the most damage was recorded in the Ramenskoye district. On Severnoye Shosse, the roof of a 21-storey residential block caught fire after a drone crashed. Around 400 people, including 70 children, were evacuated from the building. Twenty cars were also damaged.

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In the village of Sofiyne, a UAV struck a three-storey block of flats on Novaya Street. According to preliminary reports, six flats on the third floor were damaged. A 44-year-old woman was killed. Five other people were injured, including two children. The children were hospitalised.

A warehouse complex also caught fire in Sofiine following the attack.

Another fire broke out in Kotelnyky. There, according to the Russian authorities, a drone struck a block of flats in the Novi Kotelnyky neighbourhood.

One casualty was also reported in the Leninsky District.

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The aftermath of the attack was also recorded in other districts of the Moscow Region. In Ramenskoye, Kolomna and Yegoryevsk, according to Russian authorities, private homes were damaged.

Fires broke out in blocks of flats in Leninsky, Lyubertsy and Litkarino. In Istra, a residential building and a commercial premises were damaged.

The Russian authorities also reported damage in Voskresensk. Emergency services are continuing to work at the scenes.

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According to ASTRA’s analysis of eyewitness footage, the refinery in Moscow was among those attacked. The mayor of the Russian capital had earlier confirmed an attack on one of the plant’s facilities and added that no one had been injured.