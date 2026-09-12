Togliattikauchuk plant was hit, - General Staff

On the night of September 12, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the "Tolyattikauchuk" plant in Tolyatti, Samara Oblast, Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, the General Staff reports this.

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"A strike followed by a fire was reported on the company's premises," the statement said.

The extent of the damage is being assessed.



"Operations against key enemy military-industrial facilities are ongoing," the General Staff emphasizes.

What led up to this?

On the night of September 11, drones attacked the Samara Region. Earlier reports indicated that the "KuibyshevAzot" chemical plant was targeted.

Reference

The "Tolyattikauchuk" plant specializes in the production of synthetic rubbers, monomers, fractions, and high-octane gasoline additives.

Synthetic rubbers, in particular, are used in the production of solid rocket propellant for tactical and ballistic missiles.

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