"KuibyshevAzot" chemical plant in Togliatti was attacked: fire broke out. VIDEO
On the night of 12 September, drones attacked the Samara Region. In Togliatti, the ‘KuibyshevAzot’ chemical plant came under attack.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels and OSINT communities.
According to their reports, a fire broke out on the plant’s premises. There is currently no information on the exact consequences of the attack or any potential damage.
Background
PJSC ‘KuibyshevAzot’ is a chemical industry enterprise founded in 1966.
Its main products include caprolactam, polyamide-6, industrial yarn, ammonium nitrate, urea, ammonium sulphate, ammonia and dilute nitric acid.
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