ICAO has officially responded to Ukraine’s letter regarding flight risks in Russian airspace, - Sybiha

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has officially responded to Ukraine's letter.

This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga, according to Censor.NET.

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Ukraine is committed to maintaining peace in the air

"We are grateful for the response to our appeal and for conveying a clear position to all member states regarding the risks of continuing flights in Russian airspace," the minister said.

It is emphasized that Ukraine, as a member state, reaffirms its commitment to protecting civil aviation. Moreover, this has been the focus of the Ukrainian Defense Forces since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, as they have been intercepting Russian drones and missiles.

See also: 26 airports in Russia have restricted aircraft refueling due to a fuel shortage

"This deadly weapon threatens the lives of our people as well as the airspace of neighboring countries, and now its impact extends far beyond Ukraine’s borders and regularly disrupts air traffic in NATO countries. Ukraine is committed to continuing to maintain peace both in the air and in all other areas. Russia is not," added Sibiga.

The Russian Federation's Deliberate Terror

The foreign minister also noted that Russia is deliberately terrorizing the airspace and civilian populations of Ukraine and other countries by regularly launching missile strikes and carrying out drone attacks.

"Protecting civil aviation and ensuring airspace security must remain a shared responsibility. International airlines, insurers, and other representatives of the aviation industry must take these threats seriously and act accordingly—by ceasing operations in Russia," Sibiga concluded.

Read on "Censor.NET": ICAO Updates Safety Rules for Flights Over Combat Zones

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