Chemical plant in Omsk, Russia, is on fire following a drone attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Attack drones struck the ‘Omsky Kauchuk’ factory in Omsk, Russia. A massive fire broke out on the factory premises following the strike.

This has been reported by Telegram channels, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, attack drones reached Omsk, which is located more than 2,500 km from the border.

"Ukrainian UAVs reached the northern industrial hub of Omsk," writes Interfax.

See also on Censor.NET: Drone attack damaged facilities at the Salavat oil refinery – satellite images

For his part, Governor Vitaliy Khotsenko stated that Russian air defence forces are attempting to repel the ‘enemy’s’ attack on the Omsk region.

"Air defence is repelling an enemy attack on the Omsk region. All operational services are on high alert… UAVs have reached the northern industrial hub of Omsk," the governor said

See also on "Censor.NET": An oil facility has been attacked in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation: a fire has broken out. VIDEO

It is also noted that there may be restrictions on mobile internet services.

Large-scale fire









