Drone attack damaged facilities at the Salavat oil refinery, - satellite images

At the Salavat Oil Refinery, damage to the AVT-4 and AVT-6 units was recorded following a drone attack on 8 October. Their combined capacity is around 10 million tonnes of crude oil per year.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by satellite images published by OSINT analyst Dnipro Osint.

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According to his data, repair cranes were spotted in satellite images near the AVT-4 unit. This may indicate that restoration work is being carried out following the attack.

Damage to the cross-shaped jetty near the AVT-6 facility has also been recorded, disrupting its operations.

The damaged facilities are capable of processing up to 10 million tonnes of crude oil per year

As the analyst notes, the AVT-4 and AVT-6 units together have a refining capacity of around 10 million tonnes of crude oil per year.

Simultaneous damage to both facilities could lead to a halt in primary oil refining at the plant until repair work is completed.

Read more: Ryazan oil refinery has shut down one of its units following drone attack, - Reuters

What led up to this?

On 8 October 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck the ‘Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat’ oil refinery complex in Salavat, Republic of Bashkortostan, Russian Federation.

"Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat" is one of the largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes in the Russian Federation. The plant has a refining capacity of up to 10 million tonnes of hydrocarbon feedstock per year and produces motor petrol, diesel fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, polyethylene and other oil refining and petrochemical products.

It is noted that the plant is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian armed forces.

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