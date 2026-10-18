Residents of St Petersburg have filmed drone strikes on city targets and large-scale fires. VIDEO

Videos have been published online in which residents of St Petersburg captured drone attacks on the Ozon warehouse and the ‘St Petersburg Oil Terminal’.

According to Censor.NET, one of the clips shows the moment a drone strikes the facility and the subsequent explosion. Local residents also filmed the fires that broke out following the attack.

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Details of the attack on St Petersburg

Reports suggest that the strike caused a fire at the ‘St Petersburg Oil Terminal’, located at 32 Elevatorny Square.

There are also reports of a fire at the Ozon warehouse in the Kolpinsky District of St Petersburg.

The logistics centre on Sofiyskaya Street is one of the company’s largest facilities in the North-West region of the Russian Federation. It covers an area of 79,000 square metres.

Watch more: UAV attack on St Petersburg: oil terminal is on fire, there is partial blackout in city, and bridge has been hit. VIDEO

In addition, according to preliminary reports, the "VKontakte" data centre and the "Vostochnaya" electrical substation were targeted. Power cuts have been reported in parts of the city.

See more: Drone attack on St Petersburg: city’s largest fuel terminal – "Ruchyi" oil depot – is ablaze, - media. PHOTO