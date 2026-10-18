Drone attack on St Petersburg: city’s largest fuel terminal – "Ruchyi" oil depot – is ablaze, - media. PHOTO

St. Petersburg’s largest fuel terminal is ablaze following a drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, this is indicated by an OSINT analysis by ASTRA.

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Details

It is reported that following a massive attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Leningrad Oblast, the ‘Ruchyi’ oil depot in the Krasnogvardeisky District of St Petersburg caught fire, as determined by an ASTRA OSINT analyst after analysing eyewitness footage.

Read more: Defence forces have struck ’Roboavia’ drone manufacturing plant and Russian Federation missile brigade’s depot, - General Staff





The "Ruchyi" oil depot is St Petersburg’s largest fuel terminal, with a total capacity of 73,900 m³. It is used for the long-term storage and dispatch of AI-92, AI-95 and diesel.

Earlier, Governor Drozdzenko confirmed a fire on the premises of the "St Petersburg Oil Terminal".

What led up to this?

As a reminder, following a drone attack on St Petersburg, an oil terminal is on fire, there is a partial blackout in the city, and the bridge has been hit.

See more: Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked "Tsymbulova" drone base and Kaluga region of Russian Federation: fires were reported. PHOTO