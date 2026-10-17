Defence forces have struck ’Roboavia’ drone manufacturing plant and Russian Federation missile brigade’s depot, - General Staff

It has been confirmed that a production and storage facility belonging to the Russian company ‘Robavia’ in the Rostov Region and a logistics depot for an enemy missile brigade in the Bryansk Region were hit. The strikes took place on 16 and 12 October, respectively.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The strike on the infrastructure of a company that develops and manufactures unmanned aerial vehicles for the Russian army is aimed at hampering the production and supply of UAVs to Russian troops," the General Staff stated regarding the strike on "Roboavia".

Strike against the enemy’s production and storage facility

It has also been confirmed that, on 12 October, a logistics warehouse belonging to a unit of the enemy’s missile brigade was struck near the settlement of Latyshi in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.



"The striking of such targets constitutes Ukraine’s exercise of its inalienable right to self-defence in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and is aimed at reducing the military, economic and technological capabilities of the Russian Federation," the General Staff stated.

Read more: Railway bridge in Bryansk region and enemy material and technical supply depots have been struck, - General Staff