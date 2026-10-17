Railway bridge in Bryansk region and enemy material and technical supply depots have been struck, - General Staff

On October 16 and during the night of October 17, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of Russian military logistics facilities.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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Strike on a railroad bridge

Indeed, near the village of Sloboda-Seletskaya in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, damage to a railroad bridge over the Unecha River has been reported.

"This is intended to complicate the rail logistics of the Russian occupation forces, particularly the supply of ammunition, fuel, and military equipment," the statement said.

Watch more: Soldiers from 115th Brigade have struck Russian Mi-28 helicopter with drone in Belgorod region for second time in few days. VIDEO

Strikes on enemy depots

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region —specifically in the Novoandriivka, Mykilske, and Mariupol districts—strikes on the Russian invaders’ logistics depots have been recorded.

In addition, an enemy UAV command post was struck in the Malynivka area of the Donetsk region.

"Efforts to achieve the Russian Federation's key objectives will continue until Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine has completely ceased," the General Staff emphasized.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,561,020 (+1,790 in last 24 hours) personnel, 12,414 tanks, 51,242 artillery systems, and 25,552 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS