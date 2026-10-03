Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked "Tsymbulova" drone base and Kaluga region of Russian Federation: fires were reported. PHOTO

On the night of 3 October, drones attacked the Russian drone base ‘Tsimbulova’ in the Oryol Oblast. NASA’s FIRMS satellite monitoring system detected several fires in the vicinity of the facility.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Telegram channels ASTRA, Exilenova+ and Falcon Insight Map.

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According to the monitoring data, the first fires in the vicinity of the drone base were recorded at approximately 01:33.

This is the facility where the Russian military stores, prepares for deployment and launches drones. According to preliminary data, it is this part of the complex that may have come under attack.

Russia is expanding the drone base

"Tsymbulova" is a Russian military complex used to launch attack drones against Ukraine. The facility is located approximately 175–180 km from the Ukrainian border.

Russia has recently been actively expanding the complex. Satellite images have revealed new shelters, launch pads and hangars for attack drones. Preparations for further construction are also underway on the site.

The attack also affected the Kaluga region

The Kaluga region of the Russian Federation was also targeted during the night.

Local authorities reported the alleged destruction of 13 drones over the Kaluga, Zhukovsky, Iznozkovsky and Maloyaroslavets municipal districts.

The Russian side also reported damage to residential buildings as a result of air defence operations.

Details regarding the consequences of the attack and possible losses at the Russian military facility are being clarified.

Read more: Ukraine has carried out strikes on Russian oil facilities and military infrastructure, - Zelenskyy