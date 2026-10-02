Ukraine has carried out strikes on Russian oil facilities and military infrastructure, - Zelenskyy

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces struck a number of Russian oil facilities and military infrastructure. In particular, facilities in the Samara and Volgograd regions of the Russian Federation were targeted.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement.

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"We are responding appropriately to Russia's escalation with our long-range sanctions. In fact, we are seeing significant results almost every day. Over the past 24 hours, oil facilities in the Samara and Volgograd regions have been struck," the statement reads.

Effective operations were also carried out in the Black Sea and in the Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod, and Krasnodar regions.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian forces struck airfields, industrial facilities, oil refineries, a rocket and space center, and an ammunition depot belonging to Russian troops.

Details of the attacks

Drones from the SSU’s "Alpha" Special Operations Center, in coordination with the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces, and the Main Intelligence Directorate, struck the "Samara" line production and dispatch station, according to the Security Service of Ukraine’s Telegram channel.

The "Samara-1" and "Samara-2" pumping stations near the settlement of Prosvet were also targeted.

Fires were reported on the premises following the strikes.

In addition, the SSU, in coordination with the Main Intelligence Directorate, struck the Volgograd Oil Refinery.

Fires were reported on the plant’s grounds. According to data from NASA’s FIRMS satellite service, fire hotspots were detected near the slow coking unit, as well as the ELOU-AVT-1 and ELOU-AVT-5 units.

Read more: Night-time attack on Russia: explosions were heard and fires broke out in Volgograd and Samara. VIDEO+PHOTO

These facilities are among the key assets of the Volgograd Oil Refinery.

"The SSU continues its systematic efforts to reduce Russia’s revenue from oil refining. Striking such facilities directly impacts the entire oil industry: it complicates the transportation and refining of oil, disrupts logistics, and reduces export volumes," the agency emphasizes.