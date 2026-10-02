Night-time attack on Russia: explosions were heard and fires broke out in Volgograd and Samara. VIDEO+PHOTO

On the night of 2 October, explosions and fires were reported in the Russian cities of Volgograd and Samara.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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In the Volgograd region, authorities reported a massive drone attack on industrial infrastructure. Russian air defence systems were also observed in action in the region.

Explosions were heard in Volgograd and air defence systems were in operation

According to Andrey Bocharov, Governor of the Volgograd region, the region was attacked by drones during the night. Local Telegram channels reported explosions in various parts of Volgograd, particularly near the industrial zone of the Volgograd Oil Refinery.

According to OSINT channels, Russian air defence systems were also active in the vicinity of the city.

An apartment block caught fire on Udmurt Street in the Krasnoarmeysky District. However, the exact cause of the fire has not yet been established. Local channels suggested that the fire may have been linked to the operation of air defence systems or electronic warfare equipment.

There were also reports of explosions and fires at industrial sites. However, at the time of publication, there was no confirmed information that a drone had struck a specific facility.

Reports of explosions in Volgograd continued to come in after 03:00.

Air defence activity was recorded in the Engels area

According to the OSINT channel Falcon Intel, at least five air defence missile launches were recorded in Engels. Several aircraft, including helicopters, also took off from the Engels-2 airbase.

The channel’s author noted that he was unable to confirm whether two Tu-160M strategic bombers, which had been conducting exercises over the Caspian Sea, had returned to base.

A fire broke out in Samara following the explosions

The explosions were also heard in Samara. Following them, a fire was reported at an oil facility.

However, details regarding the nature of the damage and the cause of the fire had not been officially confirmed at the time of publication.

It is likely that the Linear Production and Dispatch Station was hit by Ukrainian drones.

Read more: An oil depot that sources products from Russia’s largest refineries is on fire in the Krasnodar Krai. PHOTOS

Airport operations were restricted due to the attack

Following the night-time attack, the Russian aviation authorities imposed flight restrictions at Volgograd Airport.

According to ASTRA, this led to the delay of the last evening flight to Moscow and the first morning flight from the capital. One of the aircraft was diverted to an alternative airport in Samara with a delay of several hours.

Operations at the airports in Kazan, Bugulma and Nizhnekamsk in Tatarstan were also temporarily suspended following the announcement of a ‘missile threat’.

Read more: Bridge in Bryansk Region of Russian Federation collapsed due to drone attack: trains derailed