An oil depot that sources products from Russia’s largest refineries is on fire in the Krasnodar Krai. PHOTOS

In Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, the ‘Edelweiss-95’ oil depot is on fire following a drone attack.

This is reported by ASTRA, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Overnight, residents of the village of Novotitarivska reported seeing drones flying overhead and hearing numerous explosions, which they said were "near the railway line".

It later emerged that the oil depot belonging to the Krasnodar-based company "Edelweiss-95" LLC, which is involved in the wholesale trade of petroleum products, was on fire.





"Its main activity is the wholesale supply of diesel fuel (Euro 5) and petrol (AI-92, AI-95, AI-100). The oil depot has a capacity of 4,500 cubic metres.

It also has its own railway track for the loading and unloading of fuel. The company’s website states that ‘Edelweiss-95’ has been selling fuel for 30 years and purchases its products directly from the largest Russian refineries. It also notes that its own oil depot ‘ensures prompt access to the full range of products and allows for shipments to be made within a single working day’, the report states.

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