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News Drone attack on Russian regions UAV attack on oil refinery of Russia
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Ilsk Oil Refinery, plant in the Rostov Oblast and a ’Pantsir-S2’ system have been hit. There have been strikes in the Black Sea, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The defence forces are responding daily to the aggressor’s acts of terror against our people and our country.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What has been hit?

According to the Head of State, there have been further successes in long-range retaliatory strikes by our troops.

In particular, the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar region was struck last night.

See more: Zelenskyy has called on Trump to implement Graham Act following fresh Russian strikes on Ukraine. PHOTOS

"Our long-range forces have also struck in the Rostov region: a factory supplying the occupiers with components for missiles and artillery, and a ‘Pantsir-S2’ system, have been hit. Our sanctions have also been applied to logistical facilities supporting this war. There have been results in the Black Sea," Zelenskyy noted.

He also thanked the soldiers of the SSU, the Special Operations Forces and the Navy for their accuracy.

What led up to this?

Watch more: Drone attack on Krasnodar Krai: Ilsky Oil Refinery is on fire. VIDEO

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9882) The Black Sea (428) Strikes on RF (1050) Krasnodar Krai (114) Rostov region (35)
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