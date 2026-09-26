Ilsk Oil Refinery, plant in the Rostov Oblast and a ’Pantsir-S2’ system have been hit. There have been strikes in the Black Sea, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO
The defence forces are responding daily to the aggressor’s acts of terror against our people and our country.
This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
What has been hit?
According to the Head of State, there have been further successes in long-range retaliatory strikes by our troops.
In particular, the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar region was struck last night.
"Our long-range forces have also struck in the Rostov region: a factory supplying the occupiers with components for missiles and artillery, and a ‘Pantsir-S2’ system, have been hit. Our sanctions have also been applied to logistical facilities supporting this war. There have been results in the Black Sea," Zelenskyy noted.
He also thanked the soldiers of the SSU, the Special Operations Forces and the Navy for their accuracy.
What led up to this?
- Earlier reports had indicated a drone attack on the Krasnodar Krai. It later emerged that the Ilsk Oil Refinery was on fire.
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