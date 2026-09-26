Ilsky Oil Refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai hit – General Staff

On the night of September 26, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the "Ilsky Oil Refinery" in Ilsky, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation; a fire was reported on the refinery’s premises.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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What is known about the affected object?

The Ilsky oil refinery has a total refining capacity of approximately 6.6 million metric tons of crude oil per year. The facility receives, stores, and refines hydrocarbon feedstock, and produces and ships petroleum products. The facility’s products are used, in particular, to meet the needs of the Russian Federation’s armed forces.

Watch more: Drone attack on Krasnodar Krai: Ilsky Oil Refinery is on fire. VIDEO

"Striking such targets is Ukraine's exercise of its inalienable right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and is aimed at reducing the military and economic capabilities of the Russian Federation," the General Staff emphasizes.

What led up to this?

Earlier reports indicated a drone attack on the Krasnodar Krai. It later emerged that the Ilsky Oil Refinery was on fire.

Read more: Perm oil refinery in Russia has halted operations following attack by Ukrainian drones, - Reuters