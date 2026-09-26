Perm oil refinery in Russia has halted operations following attack by Ukrainian drones, - Reuters
The Perm oil refinery, the seventh-largest in Russia in terms of processing capacity, ceased operations on 25 September following an attack by Ukrainian drones.
Reuters reports this, citing two industry sources, according to Censor.NET.
Consequences of the strike
It is reported that the attack caused a fire at the plant and damaged pipelines, storage tanks and processing units.
The exact timeline for the plant’s resumption of operations is currently unknown.
More on oil refineries
- The Perm oil refinery is located more than 1,500 kilometres from the border with Ukraine and is the seventh-largest in terms of oil refining capacity in the Russian Federation.
- In 2024, the refinery processed around 12.6 million tonnes of crude oil, or 252,000 barrels per day. The facility produces various types of fuel, including petrol, diesel and aviation fuel.
It should be recalled that on the night of 25 September, drones attacked two oil refineries in the Rostov Region and Perm, and also struck the Iskra plant in Ulyanovsk. Subsequently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the strikes on these facilities.
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