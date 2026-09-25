General Staff confirmed strikes on two Russian oil refineries and radar station; fires broke out at facilities

The General Staff confirmed that a number of Russian military, fuel and energy, and industrial facilities were struck on September 24 and during the night of September 25. Specifically, two oil refineries were hit, as well as two Russian radar stations in the Novoshakhtinsk area.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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The "Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez" oil refinery in Perm has been hit

In Perm, Perm Krai, Russian Federation, damage was reported at the "Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez" oil refinery. A fire broke out on the refinery's premises following the attack.

According to the Defense Forces, the refinery has a processing capacity of approximately 13 million metric tons of crude oil per year. The facility produces fuel and other petroleum products and, according to the Ukrainian side, is involved in supplying Russian troops with fuel and lubricants.

An oil refinery caught fire in Novoshakhtinsk; two radar stations were damaged

In the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation, the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery has been hit. A fire was also reported on the refinery's premises.

In addition, Russian 64L6 "Gamma-S1" and 39N6 "Kasta-2E2" radar stations were confirmed to have been destroyed in the Novoshakhtinsk area.

The Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery has an estimated capacity of approximately 7.5 million metric tons of crude oil per year. The facility is one of the suppliers of petroleum products in southern Russia.

"The strikes against oil refining facilities constitute Ukraine’s exercise of its inalienable right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and are aimed at reducing the military and economic capabilities of the Russian Federation.

"Operations against key military and infrastructure targets of the Russian aggressor are continuing," the General Staff emphasized.