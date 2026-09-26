Drone attack on Krasnodar Krai: Ilsky Oil Refinery is on fire. VIDEO

On the night of 26 September, the Krasnodar Krai region of Russia was attacked by drones. Local residents reported explosions and air defence activity. Following the attack, fires broke out on the premises of two industrial sites.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Veniamin Kondratyev, Governor of the Krasnodar Krai.

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According to Kondratyev, fires were recorded on the premises of two industrial sites in the Severnoy District of the Krasnodar Krai. However, he did not specify which sites were involved.

The Russian publication ASTRA, citing eyewitness footage, reported a fire at the Ilsk Oil Refinery – one of the oil refining enterprises in the Krasnodar Krai.

According to local residents, the attack began around midnight. They reported explosions and the activation of Russian air defence systems.

Monitoring channels also suggest that the Afipsk Oil Refinery may have been hit during the attack. There is currently no official confirmation that this particular facility was struck.

The Ilsky Oil Refinery has already been the target of attacks

The Ilsky Oil Refinery is located in the village of Ilsk in the Krasnodar Region. Its design capacity is approximately 3 million tonnes of crude oil per year.

The facility produces, among other things, petrol, diesel, fuel oil, liquefied gas and other petroleum products.

The Ilsky Oil Refinery has already been hit by drone attacks on several occasions. The most recent strike was reported on 8 August. At the time, local authorities reported six casualties, attributing their injuries to falling drone debris.

Read also on "Censor.NET": Perm oil refinery in Russia halts operations following attack by Ukrainian drones, – Reuters

Explosions reported in other regions of Russia

Reports of explosions and drone attacks have also come in from the Rostov and Bryansk regions.

Preliminary reports suggest that facilities at the local port in the city of Azov, in the Rostov region, may have been hit. This information has not yet been officially confirmed.

In the Bryansk region, local authorities reported damage to residential buildings caused by falling debris following air defence operations.

Details regarding the consequences of the night-time attack and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

Read also on "Censor.NET": Russia claims to have shot down nearly 300 Ukrainian drones