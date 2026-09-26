Zelenskyy has called on Trump to implement Graham Act following fresh Russian strikes on Ukraine. PHOTOS

In the space of just one night, 14 people were injured and two more were killed as a result of Russian attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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The consequences of the enemy attacks

He recalled that 14 people were injured in Russian attacks during the course of this night alone. There were numerous strikes on residential buildings – in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and the Odesa, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Sadly, two people were killed in Zaporizhzhia. There has been damage to civilian infrastructure: a nursery in Kyiv, a secondary school in the Kyiv region, a university in Kharkiv, and energy facilities in the Poltava, Mykolaiv and Vinnytsia regions.





















Read also: Drone debris fell near an educational institution: unexploded ordnance was defused in the Solomyanskyi district. PHOTO

Pressure on Russia

According to the Head of State, it is important that our partners do not forget that Russian escalation is taking place every day.

"If the Russians have chosen to make their attacks even more brutal, the world must choose stronger responses to prevent the war from spreading further. We call on President Trump to implement the Lindsey Graham Act regarding Russia and all those who financially support its war. We call on Presidents António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen to impose additional European sanctions. We call on all leaders not to exclude Russian oligarchs from existing sanctions lists and to continue restricting all trade with terrorists until Russia stops the war. It is precisely in this way, through joint daily efforts, that peace must be brought closer," Zelenskyy emphasises.

Attacks on Kyiv on 25 September

An office building in the Solomyanskyi district was damaged in a daytime attack: the façade was damaged and windows were shattered. Four people were killed . Also in this district, debris from a UAV damaged a business centre and a shopping centre. A 22-year-old man — a security guard at the shopping centre — was injured.

. Also in this district, debris from a UAV damaged a business centre and a shopping centre. A 22-year-old man — a security guard at the shopping centre — was injured. In the Pecherskyi district, a UAV struck a high-rise block between the 7th and 10th floors. A 14-year-old boy was killed .

. A Russian strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district damaged the building housing the High Council of Justice. Six people were injured. The Council has temporarily suspended its work.

Read on "Censor.NET": Russia continues to attack data centres: "Datagroup" damaged in Kyiv