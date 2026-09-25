Russia continues attacking data centres: "Datagroup" damaged in Kyiv

A data centre belonging to telecommunications company Datagroup was damaged in a Russian strike on September 25.

The company reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

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No employees were injured in the strike.

"Customer data is safe, and all services continue to operate from backup sites. We had put backup infrastructure in place, so we continue to provide services even after the data centre was damaged.

"Our specialists are now assessing the damage and working to restore the infrastructure.

"We extend our condolences to the families of those killed and wish the injured a speedy recovery," the company said.

It was previously reported that Russian strikes over recent days had caused critical damage to at least six Ukrainian internet and hosting providers: UTELS, Pavutyna, Etherlink, Crazy Network, Cityhost and MiroHost.

Read more: Russians strike McDonald’s warehouse – Zelenskyy

Strikes on Kyiv on September 25

In the morning, Russian forces attacked residential buildings in several districts of Kyiv. A 14-year-old boy is known to have been killed.

Russia later attacked Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district. Authorities reported that a UAV had struck a five-storey non-residential building.

In the afternoon, Russian forces attacked Kyiv again, killing and injuring people in the city’s Solomianskyi district.

Read more: Explosion rang out in Kyiv again: Russia attacked Shevchenkivskyi district; preliminary reports indicate casualties