Russians strike McDonald’s warehouse – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the consequences of Russian strikes on Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

The president reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Four people are known to have been killed in a Russian strike on an office building in Kyiv. Another seven were injured, including a child.

"There were also drone strikes today on a warehouse used by McDonald’s. An attack drone against ordinary food products. The Russians are constantly expanding their escalation campaign: American and other businesses, data centres, internet providers – all of ordinary life is simply a target for Russia. All of this undermines people’s ability to stay connected, study and work.

"It is important that the world respond to all of this and that Russia feel the consequences of its terror. Our long-range capabilities and the world’s sanctions must work together towards precisely that – concrete consequences for Russia," he added.

Watch more: Zelenskyy visited maternity hospital in Kyiv damaged by Russian strike, where baby boy was born during shelling. VIDEO

Strikes on Kyiv on September 25

In the morning, Russian forces attacked residential buildings in several districts of Kyiv. A 14-year-old boy is known to have been killed.

Russia later attacked Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district. Authorities reported that a UAV had struck a five-storey non-residential building.

In the afternoon, Russian forces attacked Kyiv again, killing and injuring people in the city’s Solomianskyi district.

See more: Russians damaged maternity hospital in Kyiv: baby boy was born in shelter during attack. PHOTO