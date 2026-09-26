Debris from drone fell near educational institution: unexploded ordnance was defused in Solomyanskyi district. PHOTO

Explosive ordnance disposal experts from the Kyiv Police have defused an unexploded warhead from an enemy UAV in the Solomyanskyi district of the city.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Kyiv Police Communications Department.

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The debris fell on the grounds of an educational institution

As reported, today, following yet another night of shelling in Kyiv, the capital’s police bomb disposal experts inspected the site where debris from a Russian drone had fallen in an open area a few hundred metres from one of the educational institutions.

Watch more: Russia attacked Kyiv: five-storey block was on fire, shopping centre and other buildings were damaged (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS







There, law enforcement officers discovered an unexploded warhead weighing around 50 kilograms and debris from a Russian drone. The munition posed a serious threat to people and infrastructure.

Explosive ordnance disposal experts rendered the warhead safe, after which they used specialised equipment to remove it for subsequent disposal at a dedicated site outside the capital.

Attacks on Kyiv on 25 September

An office building in the Solomyanskyi district was damaged in a daytime attack: the façade was damaged and windows were shattered. Four people were killed . Also in this district, debris from a UAV damaged a business centre and a shopping centre. A 22-year-old man — a security guard at the shopping centre — was injured.

. Also in this district, debris from a UAV damaged a business centre and a shopping centre. A 22-year-old man — a security guard at the shopping centre — was injured. In the Pecherskyi district, a UAV struck a high-rise block between the 7th and 10th floors. A 14-year-old boy was killed .

. A Russian strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district damaged the building housing the High Council of Justice. Six people were injured. The Council has temporarily suspended its work.

Read on "Censor.NET": Russia continues to attack data centres: "Datagroup" damaged in Kyiv