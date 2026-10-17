Ryazan oil refinery has shut down one of its units following drone attack, - Reuters

The Ryazan oil refinery in Russia has suspended operations at one of its primary oil refining units following a drone attack on 15 October.

This was reported byReuters, citing two industry sources, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Shutdown of one of the units

According to the publication’s sources, one of the refinery’s CDU-6 units was shut down following the attack. The unit had already been suspended last month – also due to an attack.

During the latest attack, several pipelines on the refinery’s premises were also damaged.

The refinery has three other primary oil refining units – CDU-1, CDU-3 and CDU-4. These are currently still in operation.

More about the refinery

The Ryazan refinery has a capacity of 17 million tonnes per year (around 340,000 barrels per day). The plant can produce 3.4 million tonnes of petrol and 3.8 million tonnes of diesel fuel per year.

The refinery, which supplies Moscow with fuel, has come under attack on several occasions this year.

Read more: Zelenskyy on whether Ukraine will strike oil refineries in Russia: You will see

What led up to it

It was previously reported that Russia had claimed an alleged attack on an oil refinery in the Ryazan region. A fire broke out on the refinery’s premises.

Read more: Sweden supports Ukraine’s strikes on Russian oil refineries to limit Russia’s export revenues, - Prime Minister Kristersson