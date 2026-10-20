Oil facility was attacked in Tambov region of Russian Federation: fire broke out. VIDEO

The Nikolskaya Linear Production and Dispatch Station (LPDS) in the Tambov Region of Russia came under attack on the night of 20 October. Following the strike, a fire broke out on the site and thick black smoke rose above the station.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels and OSINT communities.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to reports from local residents on social media, a diesel fuel tank may have caught fire as a result of the attack on the station. However, this information requires confirmation.

It is currently unknown what was used to attack the station – drones or missiles. The Russian authorities have not officially reported the incident. In particular, Yevgeny Pervyshov, Governor of the Tambov Region.

Details regarding the extent of the damage, the cause of the fire and the potential consequences for the operation of the oil pipeline infrastructure are currently being clarified.

See more: Drone attack damaged facilities at the Salavat oil refinery, - satellite images

Nikolskaya LPDS: what is known?

The Nikolskaya LPDS in the Tambov Region of the Russian Federation is an oil infrastructure facility belonging to the company "Transneft – Druzhba", connected to the "Druzhba" main pipeline system. The station is located near the town of Michurinsk. It was commissioned in 1964.

Purpose:

Pumping oil through pipelines. The station forms part of the main oil transport system.

Pressure regulation. The facility is equipped with an automatic pressure regulation system, which ensures the necessary parameters for oil transportation.

Process control. Control systems help to monitor the operation of equipment and the flow of raw materials.

Ensuring uninterrupted transport. Pumping and auxiliary equipment maintain the operation of the pipeline system.

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