Konotop without power for fifth day after Russian attack: government to send fuel to keep city’s essential services running

Konotop in the Sumy region remains without electricity for a fifth day following a Russian attack on an energy infrastructure facility. The city’s critical facilities are operating on backup power sources, and Points of Invincibility have been set up.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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The city’s critical infrastructure is operating on backup power sources

Following a Russian attack on an energy infrastructure facility, the city has been without power for a fifth day. Critical infrastructure is operating on backup power sources, and Points of Invincibility have been set up.

Government to supply diesel fuel for the city’s boiler plant and water utility

"I have instructed the Ministry of Energy, together with Ukrenergo, to urgently look into the situation and restore electricity to the city as soon as possible.

Separately, the government will provide Konotop with the necessary supply of diesel fuel for alternative power sources today. It is needed to operate the boiler plant and water utility," Koretskyi said.