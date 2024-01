Defenders of Mariupol from the Azov Regiment continue to defend the city. Fighting for Ukrainian Mariupol continues, despite the fact that the city is under siege. The fighters are filigree destroying the occupier's equipment and protecting the civilian population.

Photos were posted on the telegram channel of the Azov Regiment, informs Censor.NET.

















