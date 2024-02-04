ENG
Ruscists shelled Vovchansk, damaged houses and ASC. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 4 February, the occupiers launched artillery attacks on the city of Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

As noted, the shelling in Vovchansk damaged the glazing and facade of the administrative building, the roof, ceiling, and glazing of the ASC building. Four private houses were also damaged.

There were no casualties.

Occupiers shell Toretsk: one person killed, two wounded

