ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9071 visitors online
News Photo
25 009 54

Car explosion occurs in Donetsk, - social network users. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A car explosion took place in the occupied Donetsk.

Censor.NET reports citing Novosti Donbassa.

"A car explosion occurred next to Voroshylivske police department in the downtown Donetsk. No details of the incident are available so far. For the time being, there are no comments from the group of DNR (Donetsk People's Republic)", the news agency said.

Read more: Two killed, four injured in Balakliya arms depot blasts

Car explosion occurs in Donetsk, - social network users 01
Car explosion occurs in Donetsk, - social network users 02

explosion (1562) Donetsk (597)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 