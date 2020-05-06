Car explosion occurs in Donetsk, - social network users. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A car explosion took place in the occupied Donetsk.

Censor.NET reports citing Novosti Donbassa.

"A car explosion occurred next to Voroshylivske police department in the downtown Donetsk. No details of the incident are available so far. For the time being, there are no comments from the group of DNR (Donetsk People's Republic)", the news agency said.

