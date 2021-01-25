ENG
President Zelenskyi Turns 43. PHOTO

On Monday, January 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi celebrates his 43rd birthday.

He was born in Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) on January 25, 1978.

He has received legal education, worked as an actor and a script writer.

Zelenskyi is the youngest President in Ukraine.

