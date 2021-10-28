Zelenskyi honors World War II victims. PHOTO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has honored those who died for Ukraine on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of Ukraine's liberation from fascist invaders.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Seventy-seven years ago, Nazi invaders were expelled from Ukrainian soil. May the memory of all who gave their lives for Ukraine live forever! Eternal glory to all its defenders!" Zelenskyi said.

The president also published a photo of him laying flowers at the Eternal Flame monument.

October 28 marks the Day of Liberation from Nazi Invaders, dedicated to the expulsion of Nazi Germany from Ukraine in 1944.

