Сorpses of Russian Special Rapid Response Unit from Kemerovo in Hostomel were torn and burned. PHOTOS

Burnt corpses of Russian Special Rapid Response Unit fighters from the city of Kemerovo were found in Gostomel, Kyiv Region.

According to Censor.NET.

WARNING! The news contains footage not recommended for viewing by people under 21, pregnant women and people with a weak psyche!







