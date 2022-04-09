Zaporizhzhya military hospital has nowhere to place wounded. PHOTO

Zaporizhzhya military hospital has nowhere to place the wounded. There is an urgent need to renovate the abandoned premises on its territory.

This was announced on Facebook by a resident of the city Maxim Tereshchenko, аs reported by Censor.NET

"Zaporizhzhya military hospital needs our help. There are many wounded and there is no place to place them. There is an opportunity to repair an abandoned building on the territory, but the state doesn't have the money for that," he said.

Therefore, he appeals to entrepreneurs and those who want to help: "If you have building materials - call this phone 050-722-23-50."





