There are no surviving hospitals in Luhansk region. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, every medical facility in the region has been shelled.

The head of the Luhansk administration Serhii Haidai reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.













"In the photo, the Rubizhne hospital. New. Modern. With high-tech equipment. Was… Now the hospital remains in the occupied part of the city, orcs are filming videos there and accusing the Ukrainian military of destruction. The traitor chief doctor The racists deliberately deprived Luhansk region of health care facilities so that the wounded would not have a chance to survive," Haidai said.

"We will rebuild hospitals, and traitors will feel the effects of the Law on Collaborators," he added.

