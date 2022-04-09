ENG
Andriivka after Russian occupation: "Full tin with pile of ammunition". VIDEO&PHOTOS

In the village of Andriyivka in the Kyiv region, where the Russian occupiers were for some time, large-scale destruction and many mines and ammunition.

The volunteer Vyacheslav Dobrota who visited this settlement reported about it on Facebook, Censor.NET informs .

"Andriivka is a complete tin can with a pile of mined and intact Katsap ammunition ..." he wrote.

Andriivka after Russian occupation: Full tin with pile of ammunition 01
Andriivka after Russian occupation: Full tin with pile of ammunition 02
Andriivka after Russian occupation: Full tin with pile of ammunition 03
Andriivka after Russian occupation: Full tin with pile of ammunition 04
Andriivka after Russian occupation: Full tin with pile of ammunition 05

