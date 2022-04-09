ENG
Johnson - one of most principled opponents of Russian invasion - Zelensky. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The head of state announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson is one of the most principled opponents of the Russian invasion, a leader in sanctions pressure on Russia and defense support for Ukraine. Congratulations in Kyiv, my friend!" it is said in the message.

Johnson - one of most principled opponents of Russian invasion - Zelensky 01
Johnson - one of most principled opponents of Russian invasion - Zelensky 02
Johnson - one of most principled opponents of Russian invasion - Zelensky 03

