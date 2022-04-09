Johnson - one of most principled opponents of Russian invasion - Zelensky. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Про це глава держави у Facebook, інформує The head of state announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson is one of the most principled opponents of the Russian invasion, a leader in sanctions pressure on Russia and defense support for Ukraine. Congratulations in Kyiv, my friend!" it is said in the message.

