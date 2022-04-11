ENG
Russian occupants drive cars stolen from Ukraine in Belarus - mass media. PHOTOS

After the withdrawal of Russian troops from the north of Ukraine, cars without license plates, but marked with the letter V, appeared on the roads of Belarus.

This is informed by Censor.NЕТ with reference to UP.

Russian occupants drive cars stolen from Ukraine in Belarus - mass media 01

In addition, journalists noticed the movement of cars Kia Sportage, VW Crafter, Peugeot Partner, which were accompanied by cars with special signals.

Russian occupants drive cars stolen from Ukraine in Belarus - mass media 02

There are also photos of the movement of cars without license plates and marked V unaccompanied. There were also photos of such cars in March, some of them were parked in the yards of apartment buildings in Belarusian cities.

Russian occupants drive cars stolen from Ukraine in Belarus - mass media 03
Russian occupants drive cars stolen from Ukraine in Belarus - mass media 04

Russian Army (8990) Belarus (772) looting (72)
